Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

Anthony Bucci photographed a bald eagle in Blackfish Sound last fall as it swooped down on a herring ball. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Anthony Bucci lives on northern Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business

Professional photographer Anthony Bucci snapped a photo in Blackfish Sound last fall season of a bald eagle swooping down on a herring ball, capturing multiple herring.

Bucci, who lives nearby on the north end of Vancouver Island and has his own wildlife touring business, submitted the photo to CAPA Canada (Canadian Association for Photographic Art), which has roughly 90 photo clubs across Canada and close to 1500 individual members, where it was recently selected with 14 other images that scored high in the Nature/Wildlife contest to represent Canada in an upcoming Four Nations contest.

“With each image being scored by a certified CAPA judge that critique everything, I’m honoured to be part of this selection out of thousands of images submitted,” said Bucci when asked to comment. “This opportunity is pretty hard to achieve and I’m very excited to be selected among some of the best photos representing Canada.

“I’m very grateful for this accomplishment and the hard work that I’ve put into my images for the last 11 years of wildlife photography.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach calls on Feds to help with funding for failing Prince Rupert Infrastructure on Jan. 19. He’s seen here with Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan and Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal on Aug. 23 at North Pacific Cannery. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bachrach calls on Feds to step up with funding to help Prince Rupert’s infrastructure woes

(RCMP logo)
UPDATE: Oncoming train hits car stopped on tracks off Hwy 16, no injuries

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
RCMP, Coastal GasLink deny conspiring with private security firm to intimidate Wet’suwet’en protestors

on Jan.14 at 2 p.m. John Rustad addressed concerns of the over 50 people who gathered at Brewstir's Cafe. They were there in opposition of the passing of Bill 36 and mandatory vaccines. They were led to open the session with prayer and then welcomed John Rustad, who very openly told the circumstances of why he's now an Independant MLA.
MLA pushes back against mandatory vaccination possibility