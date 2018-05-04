B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

A B.C. bird is giving Adele a run for her money.

Cosmo, a blue-fronted Amazon parrot, is an old hand at covering female powerhouse ballads – she likes Alanis Morisette, Sarah McLaughlin and Tina Turner.

For variety, she’ll occasionally sing along to U2 and George Michael.

But on Friday, in celebration of National Bird Day, Cosmo decided to put on a show from her home at the Vancouver Aquarium crooning none other than Grammy Award-winning star Adele.

Cosmo is one of two parrots that live in the aquarium’s Graham Amazon Gallery.

Gino, a double yellow-fronted Amazon parrot, also sings along to music as part of the “enrichment sessions” that he and Cosmo take part in at the aquarium.

Other sessions focus on changing up the scenery and exposing them to new places or sights and smells.

