Archie comic characters Betty, Veronica and FP Jones visit Victoria 23 years apart

Old comic shows Riverdale’s favourite friends outside prominent Victoria landmarks

Twenty-three years ago Betty and Veronica took the streets of downtown Victoria, modeling in front of the Parliament buildings in a 1996 edition of Archie Comics.

While the current television Riverdale storyline might differ slightly from the original comic, you’ll have a chance to meet FP Jones — Jughead’s dad — played by Skeet Ulrich at the Capital City Comic Con.

RELATED: Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

In the comic strip two decades ago, Betty and Veronica check out the Legislature buildings during the day and at night, commenting the light bulb-lined buildings are “incredibly beautiful.”

RELATED: Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

The pair also noted the double-decker buses “just like in London” and the “strange looking canoe” as a Dragonboat paddled through the Inner Harbour.

The comic was penciled and inked by Dan Decalro with colors by Barry Grossman.

The Capital City Comic Con runs March 22 to 24 at the Victoria Conference Centre, for more information or to buy tickets visit capitalcitycomiccon.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Most Read