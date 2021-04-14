Among the items that Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received for her recent 100th birthday were gifts from the Abbotsford Police Department and a special cake. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford woman receives more than 600 cards from public for 100th birthday

Dorothy Agnew’s family had made the request to celebrate the occasion on March 18

An Abbotsford woman couldn’t have a celebration for her 100th birthday on March 18, due to the pandemic, but the public made up for it by sending her more than 600 cards.

Dorothy Agnew received the greetings after her family made a public request through the media prior to her birthday.

Agnew was still receiving the cards as of Tuesday (April 13).

Among the mail she received were official letters from the Queen and several Members of Parliament, cards from students at four schools, and two cards signed by members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

The APD also gave her a special coin and a book on the history of the local police department signed by Chief Mike Serr.

Her granddaughter Shelley Darlington said all the attention even perked up Agnew’s 97-year-old brother, who lives in the same building as her.

“Her younger brother Jack, who said he didn’t want to live to 100 because of all the fuss, changed his mind when he saw the book (from the APD). Like true siblings, Grandma told her little brother to get his hands off HER book.”

The cards came from all over, including Saskatchewan, Ontario and Tennessee.

Agnew also received a drive-by birthday parade, flowers, gifts and a three-piece cake that spelled out her age. The cake was made by Tasty Treats Fraser Valley in Aldergrove and purchased by Perfection Cleaning.

Darlington said Agnew was thrilled with all the greetings.

“She is so grateful for all the love shown to her by strangers. She cannot believe that people that don’t know her took the time to send her a card,” she said.

“Our family is so grateful to everyone who helped make my grandma’s birthday special and memorable one in this tough time we are all in.”

Agnew was born March 18, 1921 in New Westminster, and still lives on her own. She has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in June.


Seniors

