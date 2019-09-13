7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

Next week, Canadians will get to name their price for a large Slurpee from 7-Eleven with all proceeds going to feeding the country’s most vulnerable.

Name Your Price Day begins at all 7-Eleven Canada locations at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 19. People will be able to quench their thirst with a large Slurpee and pay a minimum of 10 cents, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Food Banks Canada.

“Name Your Price Day is not only about raising awareness about the thousands of Canadians who rely on food banks each month, but also enabling our Slurpee fans to make a difference with their Slurpee purchase,” 7-Eleven vice president Norman Hower said in a news release Friday.

“Every donation makes a difference. We’ve seen donations over $20 for a Slurpee in the spirit of supporting those in need.”

Each dollar donated on Sept. 19 will provide three meals, according to Food Banks Canada. The funds raised will be doled out to provincial associations and local food agencies.

