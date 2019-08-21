66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

The majority of British Columbians want an opt-out system for organ donation. (BC Transplant)

Nearly two-thirds of British Columbians want the organ donor system to be opt-out instead of opt-in, a new poll from Research Co. suggests.

Wednesday’s poll found that B.C. residents had the highest support for the opt-out system in the country, with 66 per cent compared to 63 per cent nationwide.

Across Canada, 25 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed said they probably or definitely opposed the opt-out system, which is used in countries like Spain, Croatia and Belgium.

In Canada, Nova Scotia has an opt-out system.

The poll suggests that NDP voters are the most supportive of an opt-out system at 71 per cent, with Liberal supporters at 69 per cent and Conservative voters at at 60 per cent.

The lowest support for an opt-out system was in Ontario with 57 per cent and the Atlantic provinces with 59 per cent.

