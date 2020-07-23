West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
The B-flighters edged out A-flight Team Olson for a one-stroke advantage and the overall title
Library says the opening date depends on when they can get their plexiglass order
The Interior News’ Trevor Hewitt was in Hazelton earlier this month to learn about food security
The organization expressed frustration over lack of consultation regarding decision
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberley and Port Alberni all topped the list
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first
The federal ethics watchdog is already investigating Trudeau’s role
Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care