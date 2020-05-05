The canyon at Witset: Acrobatic salmon flip through the air

One of the most magnificent choke points on the Bulkley River

When salmon make their arduous journey up the Bulkley River to spawn, one of the most magnificent choke points is at Moricetown Canyon.

Moricetown is now known as Witset, so names by the Wet’suwet’en living there.

On Route 16 (the Yellowhead Highway), there’s a pullout and rest area that overlooks the canyon, about 40 kilometres west of Smithers.

The best time of year to view salmon migrating is in late June to mid-July large chinook salmon are moving through, although other salmon species also migrate through August.”August.

“Non-native fishing is permitted downstream from the canyon at ‘Idiot Rock’,” says tourismsmithers.com. “Day passes for fishing may be purchased from the Moricetown Band.”

