Smithers photographed from near the Telkwa High Road. (Tom Morrison/Amateur Photography Entry) Smithers photographed from near the Telkwa High Road. (Tom Morrison/Amateur Photography Entry)

Smithers: This backcountry route will have you driving in circles

The Telkwa High Road circle route showcases many features of the Bulkley Valley

Visitors to the Smithers area might want to try the Telkwa High Road circle tour, a route that meanders above the beautiful Bulkley River and returns via highway 16.

The gravel backroad portion of this route is said to be 43 kilometres long and riddled with as many potholes as it is with crazy stories and characters.

The circle route takes you past the Bulkley Valley Museum, Aldermere Trails, Tyee Lake Provincial Park, Babine Mountains Provincial Par,k, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery, Twin Falls and Kathlyn Glacer, and more, including Witset/Moricetown, which is the oldest Witsuwit’en settlement in the Bulkley Valley.

Hudson’s Bay Mountain dominates the Smithers skyline, and this route offers excellent viewing of the iconic hill.

