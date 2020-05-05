Hudson Bay Mountain: An epic northern adventure resort

Vast vertical and some of the best powder in Canada make Hudson Bay Mountain Resort a popular Smithers ski destination. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media files) Snowboarders make their way down the hill on the opening day of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort for 2019. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media file photo) Members of the 12 and under squad of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard club get ready for a training session on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files) Hudson Bay Mountain Resort in summer. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files) Vast vertical and some of the best powder in Canada make Hudson Bay Mountain Resort a popular Smithers ski and snowboarding destination. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media files) Hudson Bay Mountain overlooks the town of Smithers.

The alpine town of Smithers offers endless adventure, but visitors need to look no further than the iconic Hudson Bay Mountain.

This “ultra prominent peak” was named after a nearby ranch once owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The mountain is famous for dry powder snow, and its resort promises an epic northern B.C. mountain experience.

Its peak is more than a mile above sea level and there is more than 1,750 ft of lift-serviced vertical.

Although the resort closed early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to check this website when planning your future trip to the area.

The resort is also known for an eight-kilometre running trail, called the Rotary Community Trail to Town, where runners can jog down the mountain and into the town of Smithers.

