Hudson Bay Mountain: An epic northern adventure resort

The alpine town of Smithers offers endless adventure, but visitors need to look no further than the iconic Hudson Bay Mountain.
This “ultra prominent peak” was named after a nearby ranch once owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company.
The mountain is famous for dry powder snow, and its resort promises an epic northern B.C. mountain experience.
Its peak is more than a mile above sea level and there is more than 1,750 ft of lift-serviced vertical.
Although the resort closed early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to check this website when planning your future trip to the area.
The resort is also known for an eight-kilometre running trail, called the Rotary Community Trail to Town, where runners can jog down the mountain and into the town of Smithers.
——-
