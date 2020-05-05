Hudson Bay Mountain: An epic northern adventure resort

Vast vertical and some of the best powder in Canada make Hudson Bay Mountain Resort a popular Smithers ski destination. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media files)
Snowboarders make their way down the hill on the opening day of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort for 2019. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media file photo)
Members of the 12 and under squad of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard club get ready for a training session on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files)
Hudson Bay Mountain Resort in summer. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files)
Vast vertical and some of the best powder in Canada make Hudson Bay Mountain Resort a popular Smithers ski and snowboarding destination. (Trevor Hewitt/Black Press Media files)
Hudson Bay Mountain overlooks the town of Smithers.

The alpine town of Smithers offers endless adventure, but visitors need to look no further than the iconic Hudson Bay Mountain.

This “ultra prominent peak” was named after a nearby ranch once owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The mountain is famous for dry powder snow, and its resort promises an epic northern B.C. mountain experience.

Its peak is more than a mile above sea level and there is more than 1,750 ft of lift-serviced vertical.

Although the resort closed early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to check this website when planning your future trip to the area.

The resort is also known for an eight-kilometre running trail, called the Rotary Community Trail to Town, where runners can jog down the mountain and into the town of Smithers.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

adrenalineBritish ColumbiaCanadarunningSkiing and SnowboardingSmithersThings to do

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The canyon at Witset: Acrobatic salmon flip through the air

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read