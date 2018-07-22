ZONE 7: Players’ insistence delivers North West softball team to BC Games

North West hasn’t had a girls softball team since 2010 but that changed at the Cowichan Summer Games

It has been eight years since the North West region (Zone 7) last sent a girls softball team to the BC Summer Games, but thanks to a group of insistent players, including Thornhill’s Amber Underwood, that has changed in Cowichan this weekend.

Underwood and some of the other girls from the Terrace co-ed league started pushing coach Geoff Watt to put a team together, pressure that increased when it turned out that a boys team from the North West would be competing. Eventually, their persistence paid off.

“We put it out there to the other softball leagues,” Underwood said.

The North West team drew players from a massive area, including Terrace, Smithers, Prince Rupert, Moricetown, Hazelton and Houston, which came with its own challenges.

“Every second practice was in Terrace, because most of us are from there and our coach is from there,” Underwood related. “But for the others we travelled. There are pictures of us playing in the rain in Prince Rupert.”

Now 16, Underwood has been playing softball since she started T-ball at the age of six.

“I just think it’s a fun game. I love team sports. I love being a leader,” said Underwood, who is among her team’s most vocal players on the diamond and hopes to one day play for a post-secondary softball team.

With no other all-girls teams in the region, the North West team played exhibition games against ladies teams to prepare for the Summer Games. They’ve been impressed with the calibre of play at the Summer Games.

“The competition is definitely hard down here,” said a wide-eyed Underwood.

The experience as a whole has been worth all the hard work, both in getting a team together and in preparing for the Games like any other team has to.

“It’s very exciting. It’s great,” Underwood said. “In our league, there aren’t too many girls, so it’s not only empowering, it’s a great way to make new friends; it’s a lot more fun.”

Follow along with Black Press Media’s full coverage of the B.C. Summer Games here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ZONE 5: Nate Rosser dedicates BC Games to late friend who died of a stroke
Next story
Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

Just Posted

Skeena salmon and our new reality

North Pacific is not the place it used to be and neighbours need to work together says SkeenaWild.

Supportive housing modules housed on Main Street

Modular units that will make up supportive housing building will be staged at LB Warner Centre.

22nd year of smoke and noise

Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.

BV medals at BCs

Two Smithers Secondary School 2018 graduates medaled at the B.C. Athletis Championship in Coquitlam.

One wheeled skateboard ready for camps

Next Smithers skateboard camp is Aug. 7-9.

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

ZONE 8: Williams Lake’s Gabby Knox is a 2nd-generation BC Games competitor

Both parents competed in softball, but Knox is making waves in the pool

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

ZONE 7: Players’ insistence delivers North West softball team to BC Games

North West hasn’t had a girls softball team since 2010 but that changed at the Cowichan Summer Games

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Most Read