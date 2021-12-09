Wolverines split weekend home double-header

The Hazelton Wolverines maintained their .500 season record over the weekend splitting a double header at home against Terrace and Kitimat.

In the first game Saturday (Dec. 4), the Wolverines were in tough against a powerful Terrace River Kings squad that had gone undefeated on the season and had only allowed 12 total goals by opponents in six previous games while scoring 40.

Stephanie Morrison, a member of the Wolverines executive called the 9-2 loss “devestating.”

Hazelton rebounded on Sunday, however, taking the Kitimat Ice Demons to the boards for a 6-3 win and a 4-4-0 record on the season remain in a tie for third place in the league with Quesnel.

READ MORE: Wolverines crush Ice Demons

There was only one other game on the CIHL schedule over the weekend with the Nechako North Stars hosting Kitimat in Vanderhoof. The Stars pounded the Ice Demons in that one, peppering the net with nine goals to Kitimat’s two.

With the win, Nechako remains in fifth place out of seven teams with a record of 3-4-0 in the team’s inaugural season.

Kitimat remains in sixth place with a 2-7-0 record.

Hazelton has only one game remaining in 2021 against the River Kings in Terrace Dec. 18. The Wolverines will start the new year at home Jan. 9 against the Prince Rupert Rampage.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter