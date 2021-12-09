Members of the U13 Smithers Storm cheered on their coach Brendan Moore who plays forward for the Hazelton Wolverines during a CIHL double-header in Hazelton against Terrace Dec. 4 and Kitimat Dec. 5. (Jaclyn Smith-Whitcotton photo)

Members of the U13 Smithers Storm cheered on their coach Brendan Moore who plays forward for the Hazelton Wolverines during a CIHL double-header in Hazelton against Terrace Dec. 4 and Kitimat Dec. 5. (Jaclyn Smith-Whitcotton photo)

Wolverines split weekend home double-header

Hazelton lost to Terrace 2-9 Dec. 4 and beat Kitimat 6-3 Dec. 5

The Hazelton Wolverines maintained their .500 season record over the weekend splitting a double header at home against Terrace and Kitimat.

In the first game Saturday (Dec. 4), the Wolverines were in tough against a powerful Terrace River Kings squad that had gone undefeated on the season and had only allowed 12 total goals by opponents in six previous games while scoring 40.

Stephanie Morrison, a member of the Wolverines executive called the 9-2 loss “devestating.”

Hazelton rebounded on Sunday, however, taking the Kitimat Ice Demons to the boards for a 6-3 win and a 4-4-0 record on the season remain in a tie for third place in the league with Quesnel.

READ MORE: Wolverines crush Ice Demons

There was only one other game on the CIHL schedule over the weekend with the Nechako North Stars hosting Kitimat in Vanderhoof. The Stars pounded the Ice Demons in that one, peppering the net with nine goals to Kitimat’s two.

With the win, Nechako remains in fifth place out of seven teams with a record of 3-4-0 in the team’s inaugural season.

Kitimat remains in sixth place with a 2-7-0 record.

Hazelton has only one game remaining in 2021 against the River Kings in Terrace Dec. 18. The Wolverines will start the new year at home Jan. 9 against the Prince Rupert Rampage.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
J.T. Miller scores shootout winner as Vancouver Canucks edge Boston Bruins 2-1

Just Posted

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton

Map of proposed property to the Regional District for zoning change to allow for a crematorim on 3844 Henry Roqad in Smithers. (Submitted diagram)
Regional District hears strong opposition to proposed crematorium west of Smithers

Tahltan Central Government’s president Chad Norman Day interacts with children in an outdoor activity. (Adam Amir/TCG)
Tahltan president to pay hockey registration fees for Iskut, Dease Lake, Telegraph Creek youth

The Big Missouri area of Ascot Resources Ltd.’s Premier Gold Project. Ascot was granted a Mines Act Permit to restart mining operations at the site. (Ascot Resources Ltd./ascotgold.com)
Ascot Resources granted permit for northwest B.C. mine