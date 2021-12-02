Wolverines crush Ice Demons Nov. 27

Hazelton is tied for third place in the Central Interior Hockey League with a 3-3-0 record

The Hazelton Wolverines are back in the win column.

In Central Interior Hockey League action Nov. 27 in Hazelton, the Wolverines crushed the Kitimat Ice Demons 8-3 to an enthusiastic home crowd at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre.

The thrilling win comes after a two-week break following an equally disappointing 2-8 loss on the road to the first place Terrace River Kings Nov. 6.

The result brings Hazelton’s season record to an even .500 with three wins and three losses.

All of the victories have come at home. In a double header at the end of October, the Wolverines beat Quesnel and Williams Lake 8-5 and 4-3 respectively.

That was after dropping their first two games on the road to Nechalo North Stars and Prince Rupert Rampage.

The Wolverines will be back at home for their next game, but in tough again against an undefeated Terrace squad who have only allowed 12 goals on the season compared to 40 they have scored.

Hazelton is currently tied in third place with the Quesnel Kangaroos with almost identical records.