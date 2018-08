The weather was perfect for this year’s sports day.

The beautiful weather did not go to waste in Witset last weekend.

A 94-year tradition continued Aug. 10-12 with Witset Sports Days. Competitions ranged from a watermelon-eating contest to a grease-pole climb to a water balloon toss, but the main event was a softball tournament hosting men’s and women’s teams of a variety of age categories.

Cassidy Muir photo