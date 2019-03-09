Winter Tri-Oval Races

The Par 3 course may be closed to golf, but it was open to racing Saturday, March 2.
Snowmobiles, ATVs and cars raced around the frozen 3/8-mile course in the first Smithers Winter Tri-Oval Race.
The event was organized in large part by Brian Hutchinson.
Race results:
Mini-stock multi class
1st – Richard Carey (Mackenzie, B.C.)
2nd – Joshua Rosseau (Witset)
3rd – Jesse Goddard (Terrace)
Sleds
1st – Simon Weston (Terrace)
2nd – Brent Compton (Terrace)
3rd – Zain Johnson (Mackenzie)
Quads
1st – Reed Jackson (Prince George)
2nd – Trisha Ritson (Prince Rupert)
Side by side
1st – Conrad Nikal (Witset)
2nd – Steve Gibson (Telkwa)
3rd – Lewis McLeod (Prince Rupert)
Organizers thanked Virgo Holdings Ltd for use of the property to host the event.