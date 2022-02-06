Canada’s Rachel Homan delivers a rock as John Morris sweeps during preliminary round mixed curling against Czech Republic Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Winter Olympics 2022: What Canada did at the Beijing Games on Day 2

Winter Games kicked off on Feb. 5 in China

What Canada did on Sunday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing, China (distances in metres unless specified):

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 2×15 kilometre skiathlon – Olivier Léveillé of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 31st overall in a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 42.0 seconds; Antoine Cyr, Gatineau, Que., was 42nd (1:25:26.0); Rémi Drolet, Rossland, B.C., 57th (lapped).

CURLING

Mixed doubles – Rachel Homan, Beaumont, Alta., and John Morris, Canmore, Alta., won 7-5 win over the Czech Republic and lost 10-8 to Australia – both of their matches went to extra ends. With one game to go against undefeated Italy, Canada is a three-way tie for second place with a 5-3 record.

FIGURE SKATING

Team event – Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., was third in the women’s qualifier with 69.60 points to move Canada into the final round, where Roman Sadovsky, Toronto, placed fifth in the men’s long program (122.60). Canada – the defending gold medallists – are in fourth place heading into the final three disciplines.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s moguls – Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, Montreal, finished ninth overall after being eliminated following the second finals run with a score of 72.96; Sofiane Gagnon, Whistler, B.C., placed 12th after failing to finish in the second round.

LUGE

Men’s singles – Reid Watts, Whistler, B.C., was 17th overall in the event with a combined time of three minutes, 53.93 seconds after four runs.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s individual (normal hill) – Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Calgary, ended 16th overall with a score of 252.6 (129.8, 122.8); Matthew Soukup, Calgary, posted a 103.0 on his first jump and did not qualify for the second, finishing 45th in the event.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s slopestyle – Laurie Blouin, Québec City , was fourth overall with a top score of 81.41 in the finals – 2.74 out of the bronze position.

Men’s slopestyle – Mark McMorris, Regina, posted the second-best mark in qualifying with 83.30; Sébastien Toutant, L’Assomption, Que., was eighth (71.06); and Max Parrot, Bromont, Que., 10th (70.11) – all earned a berth in the finals. Darcy Sharpe, Comox, B.C., was 23rd (45.46) and did not advance.

SPEED SKATING (LONG TRACK)

Men’s 5,000 – Ted-Jan Bloemen, Calgary, finished 10th (6:19.11).

The Canadian Press

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

