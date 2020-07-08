Williams takes Senior Men’s Open

Only 38 men participated in the event this year

Dennis Williams is the 2020 Smithers Golf and Country Club Senior Men’s Open champion.

Williams shot 74 Saturday and 76 on Sunday for a low gross of 150, six over par after two rounds.

Rod Weise, from Terrace, won the low net trophy with a 137 net score for the tournament.

Only 38 men participated in the event this year, which was lower than usual according to club pro John Pearce.

“That is low due to COVID and every club is doing their tournaments around the same time right now,” he said.

This weekend the club hosts its He and She tournament with a “Flintstones” theme.