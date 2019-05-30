VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

The NBA wants to tone down Drake’s on-court antics.

The Canadian Press has learned the league made a call to the Raptors to discuss the Toronto rapper’s behaviour on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60,000

Drake has made headlines throughout the playoffs for his behaviour courtside at Scotiabank Arena, where he has seats close to the Raptors bench.

While most of his antics are limited to standing up and shouting at opposing players — which are allowed by the NBA’s fan conduct policy, so long as extreme language is not used — he has also drawn the ire of at least one opposing coach for walking onto the court during timeouts and rubbing Toronto head coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders — which violate the policy.

It’s not the first time the Raptors have been asked to rein in their global ambassador. The NBA made a similar request during last season’s conference semifinals when Drake got into a heated confrontation with then Cleveland Cavaliers Kendrick Perkins. The two fired profanity-laden volleys at each other and security had to step in and de-escalate the situation.

Drake’s behaviour was called out by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer after Game 4 of Toronto’s Eastern Conference final win over the Bucks. Budenholzer suggested that the league should look into the rapper’s antics.

The Canadian Press

