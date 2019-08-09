VIDEO and PHOTOS: Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament

Videos and photos from the 2019 celebrity Par 3 contest at Smithers Golf and Country Club

Thirty five teams are competing today in the Par 3 contest at the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament at Smithers Golf and Country Club.

WATCH: TV star Todd Talbot talks about why he loves coming to Smithers at the fourth hole this afternoon.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion curler Chelsea Carey, in her first appearance at the event, said coming to Smithers was a no-brainer.

“This stuff is so easy to say yes to because it’s all for such a great cause and all we’re doing is donating our time and, honestly, we’re just having a blast,” she said.

WATCH: Quinn Groenheyde, playing for Team Aqua North Plumbing 2, sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the Par 3 contest at the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament this afternoon.

Carey said she has been impressed with her first trip to the Bulkley Valley.

“We’ve been treated so well, it’s beautiful here, it’s already been a first-class event and it’s barely even started.”

The celebrity auction at Boston Pizza last night raised more than $60,000 for the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation and Smithers Community Cancer Care Team.



Eric Brewer, former Toronto Maple Leaf, tees off at the second hole during the Par 3 contest at the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament on Friday afternoon. Thom Barker photo

Todd Talbot, co-host of W Network’s “Love it or List it Vancouver” tees off at the first hole during the Par 3 contest at the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament on Friday afternoon. Thom Barker photo