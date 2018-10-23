Vancouver Canucks top prospect Elias Pettersson faces off against a Winnipeg Jets player back in September at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Steve Kidd/Penticton Western News)

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson is back practising with his teammates after being sidelined with his first-ever concussion.

The 19-year-old says he’s feeling good and will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Vegas and Arizona, but there’s no timeline yet for when the centre will be slotted back into the line up.

Pettersson has missed three games since being hurt a hit by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson on Oct. 13.

There was no penalty on the play, but the NHL later suspended Matheson for two games following a hearing.

READ MORE: Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

Pettersson has five goals and three assists in five games this year.

He was drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in 2017 and led the Swedish Hockey League in scoring last year with 24 goals and 32 assists.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. veteran combats PTSD in the ring and on the farm
Next story
$686,000 for Upper Skeena Rec Centre Gitxsan bioheat

Just Posted

$686,000 for Upper Skeena Rec Centre Gitxsan bioheat

The massive new Rec Centre will be biomass heated, saving cost and reducing emissions.

Smithers Art Gallery’s 6×6 fundraiser returns

Close to 300 local artists of all ages donated over 350 pieces to the gallery for a silent auction.

Bill Goodacre says goodbye

The Smithers council member received Smithers’ highest honour: the Freedom of the Municipality.

Alice Maitland’s 42-year reign as Hazelton mayor ends

Maitland was upbeat about the change in Hazelton after Dennis Sterritt elected.

World music supergroup coming to Smithers

BC World Music Collective at Della Herman Theatre Oct. 24.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

B.C. veteran combats PTSD in the ring and on the farm

Cam Tetrault is a valuable contributor at Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing Club

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Most Read