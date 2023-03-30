U18 Kermodes win bronze at provincials, younger teams return with a good experience

The results speak to the strength of minor hockey in Terrace

The U18 Kermodes pose after winning the bronze medal on March 23, beating Smithers 3-0. It marks the third time in a row the team has been on the podium (photo via Terrace Minor Hockey Association Facebook). Smithers U18 Storm. (Smithers Minor Hockey)

The Smithers Storm U18 came up just a bit short of a medal in the BC Hockey 2023 U18 Tier 3 Championships in Terrace last week.

In the end, the Storm were edged out by the host Terrace Kermodes.

The Kermodes were the defending champions and welcomed nine other teams to the Terrace tournament ending on March 23.

While unable to defend the title, a strong performance against division rival Smithers 3-0 in their final game was good for the bronze.

All three goals were scored in the first period, as Kean Macaulay opened the scoring at the 5-minute mark, assisted by Shawn Devcic.

The playmaker Devcic then netted a powerplay goal for himself, assisted by Ryan Lemiski and Logan Kuehne.

Blake Collison put the nail in the coffin with five minutes left in the first period, assisted by Walter Ahston Forsyth, putting the Kermodes up 3-0.

The Kermodes finished the tournament with a 4-1-0-1 record, only allowing 12 goals in 6 games. Walter Ashton Forsyth was the team points leader with four goals and five assists.

The Mission Stars won the gold medal at while Silver went to the Aldergrove Bruins.

“Smithers came in fourth. They had a great tournament. Your Association should be very proud of this team,” the Terrace Minor Hockey association said,

The provincial tournament being hosted in Terrace was huge for hockey development in the north.

“We knew that to host this tournament, we had to raise quite a lot of money. And we looked around the table, and everyone just said, ‘this city is amazing, and we are going to be able to do this,’ and we weren’t wrong,” said host chair Frances Tooms.

The event would not have been possible without the support of the Northwest community.

“There’s been such an outpouring of amazing support from our community, from the City of Terrace, to all the volunteers that are stepping up, to the businesses that are just being so gracious with their donations,” Tooms said.

The tournament comes at a time when minor hockey registration all across Canada is down. The pandemic, registration fees, equipment and travel all may push families away from the sport.

In the 2021/22 season, there were over 513,000 registered ice hockey players in Canada, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation. This marks a significant increase from pandemic numbers, but a decline of over 90,000 from pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve seen the same decline in Terrace […] there are fewer kids and therefore not as many kids to choose from,” according to the Terrace U15 coach Chris Culp.

“Aside from the challenges, I believe the quality of hockey in Terrace is quite good. The fact that three teams were off to provincials speaks to that.”

The coaches emphasized that these tournaments are bigger than hockey and simply winning. They create memories that will stick with the kids well into their adulthood.

“It helps kids grow. It helps teach them respect and sportsmanship. They gain friendships,” Culp said.

– With files from Sam Konnert and Laura Blackwell.