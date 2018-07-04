Competitors ready themselves for the start of the short distance race in the Tyhee Lake Triathlon last year. Tom Best photo

Tyhee Lake Triathlon this weekend

Pre-registration ends Wednesday and volunteers still needed for big Bulkley Valley event.

While the sport of triathlon seems to be a popular one in the area, the numbers of registrants for the upcoming Tyhee Lake event are way down compared to previous years.

According to organizer Ali Howard, the numbers of pre-registered entrants are particularly low compared to last year’s record number.

Despite that, she was “not really concerned.”

Late registering participants, should come to the lake on the day of the race Sunday at 7:45 a.m. and there will be a $10 late fee. The first race goes off at 9:30 a.m.

There is still a slight window for athletes to register early if they can do so by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at zone4.ca.

There is also the perpetual need for volunteers for a variety of tasks such as timing. Those interested should contact Howard before the race.

While this year’s numbers are low compared to last year’s record high participation, Howard was pleased with the numbers of pre-registered entrants from out-of-town. She was particularly impressed with the close to 20 entrants from Prince George, where the regular triathlon had been cancelled.

She also felt there was plenty of room for teams as only four had booked space as of press time.

Those interested can find more information about the triathlon on the Facebook page Tyhee Lake Triathlon.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
US World Cup ratings down 42 per cent without American team

Just Posted

Tyhee Lake Triathlon this weekend

Pre-registration ends Wednesday and volunteers still needed for big Bulkley Valley event.

Coast Mountains School District drafts new sexual orientation policy

The Coast Mountains School District (CMSD) is analyzing a new policy on… Continue reading

Road to north coast landscape leads to gallery

The current Smithers Art Gallery show by Suzo Hickey is all paintings of scenes from Prince Rupert.

Beauty and trauma bring Sam Daniyan from Nigeria to Smithers

Lifeguard and aquafit instructor Sam Daniyan says Smithers is full of positive people.

Gone Hollywood gone

Closing of last video rental store in Smithers end of a cultural era.

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Most Read