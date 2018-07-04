Tyhee Lake Triathlon this weekend

While the sport of triathlon seems to be a popular one in the area, the numbers of registrants for the upcoming Tyhee Lake event are way down compared to previous years.

According to organizer Ali Howard, the numbers of pre-registered entrants are particularly low compared to last year’s record number.

Despite that, she was “not really concerned.”

Late registering participants, should come to the lake on the day of the race Sunday at 7:45 a.m. and there will be a $10 late fee. The first race goes off at 9:30 a.m.

There is still a slight window for athletes to register early if they can do so by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at zone4.ca.

There is also the perpetual need for volunteers for a variety of tasks such as timing. Those interested should contact Howard before the race.

While this year’s numbers are low compared to last year’s record high participation, Howard was pleased with the numbers of pre-registered entrants from out-of-town. She was particularly impressed with the close to 20 entrants from Prince George, where the regular triathlon had been cancelled.

She also felt there was plenty of room for teams as only four had booked space as of press time.

Those interested can find more information about the triathlon on the Facebook page Tyhee Lake Triathlon.