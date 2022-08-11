The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)

Toronto Blue Jays’ film crew to attend reopening of Witset ball diamond

The diamond will be in use for Witset Sports Days, Aug.

The re-opening of the Witset ball diamond for Witset Sports Days 2022, Aug 12-14, has people working overtime to accomplish everything that needs to be done.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be sending a film crew for the opening on Saturday, which adds an element of excitement for the opening, but also last-minute panic to get everything done.

There is painting of the stands, which still needs to be done, spreading of the red grit on the diamond and field and garbage to be hauled away, to name a few of the chores.

The opening ceremonies take place on Saturday, but the opening includes fastball games that start on Friday, and run throughout the weekend. There are kids games planned, food vendors, and door prizes for all ages.

Seniors and children get in the door free, with the rest paying a five-dollar admission fee.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays grant Witset $150K for ball field

Women’s teams and youth teams will use the field, that was given a face-lift courtesy of a $150,000 Toronto Blue Jays grant from the pro team’s Field of Dreams program helping 16 communities across the nation build their baseball infrastructure.

People willing to help out can call Penny Nikal at 250-847-2133, ext. 261.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Witset Sports Day. (Facebook)

Previous story
Canadian QB Rourke leads Lions into Calgary to face Stamps in intriguing matchup

Just Posted

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)
Toronto Blue Jays’ film crew to attend reopening of Witset ball diamond

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

The panel carved by late Gitxsan artist Walter Harris finds a new home at the hockey arena of the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton. (Photo courtesy, LNG Canada)
Carving returned to Gitxsan artist’s hometown in Kispiox after four decades in Kitimat

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community.
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said