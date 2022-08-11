Toronto Blue Jays’ film crew to attend reopening of Witset ball diamond

The diamond will be in use for Witset Sports Days, Aug.

The re-opening of the Witset ball diamond for Witset Sports Days 2022, Aug 12-14, has people working overtime to accomplish everything that needs to be done.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be sending a film crew for the opening on Saturday, which adds an element of excitement for the opening, but also last-minute panic to get everything done.

There is painting of the stands, which still needs to be done, spreading of the red grit on the diamond and field and garbage to be hauled away, to name a few of the chores.

The opening ceremonies take place on Saturday, but the opening includes fastball games that start on Friday, and run throughout the weekend. There are kids games planned, food vendors, and door prizes for all ages.

Seniors and children get in the door free, with the rest paying a five-dollar admission fee.

Women’s teams and youth teams will use the field, that was given a face-lift courtesy of a $150,000 Toronto Blue Jays grant from the pro team’s Field of Dreams program helping 16 communities across the nation build their baseball infrastructure.

People willing to help out can call Penny Nikal at 250-847-2133, ext. 261.



