Toan Krauskopf hits the top of the podium at provincials

Toan Krauskopf came in 8th overall in the Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)

Toan Krauskopf hit the top of the podium at SilverStar Mountain Resort, March 4, in the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series SlopeStyle competition.

Krauskopf took first place in his age category and second overall on the slopes during the March 4 competition and on the second day placed a respectable third in his age group and fourth overall.

Toan (16 yrs old) is the younger brother to Tosh Krauskopf (17 yrs old) who recently competed in the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. They both finish regularly at the top of the podium at their competitive events.

READ MORE: Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb

The brothers, live and train together in Pemberton, driving to Whistler to board five or six days a week with the Whistler Valley Snowboard Club. They billet together in Pemberton, so they also buy and cook all their own meals, and in any “down time” there is online school to keep up with.

Toan is part of the Sports School Program at Smithers Secondary School in Smithers, and manages an 89 per cent average in his studies.

“Toan works on school diligently all year when he can, as he doesn’t like to get behind,” said Jason Krauskopf, Tosh and Toan’s dad.

“They are the best of buds, and we are very proud of them.”

Next up for the Krauskopf brothers are competitions that will take them both to Calgary.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter