Toan Krauskopf came in 8th overall in the Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)

Toan Krauskopf came in 8th overall in the Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)

Toan Krauskopf hits the top of the podium at provincials

Toan Krauskopf hit the top of the podium at SilverStar Mountain Resort, March 4, in the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series SlopeStyle competition.

Krauskopf took first place in his age category and second overall on the slopes during the March 4 competition and on the second day placed a respectable third in his age group and fourth overall.

Toan (16 yrs old) is the younger brother to Tosh Krauskopf (17 yrs old) who recently competed in the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. They both finish regularly at the top of the podium at their competitive events.

READ MORE: Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb

The brothers, live and train together in Pemberton, driving to Whistler to board five or six days a week with the Whistler Valley Snowboard Club. They billet together in Pemberton, so they also buy and cook all their own meals, and in any “down time” there is online school to keep up with.

Toan is part of the Sports School Program at Smithers Secondary School in Smithers, and manages an 89 per cent average in his studies.

“Toan works on school diligently all year when he can, as he doesn’t like to get behind,” said Jason Krauskopf, Tosh and Toan’s dad.

“They are the best of buds, and we are very proud of them.”

Next up for the Krauskopf brothers are competitions that will take them both to Calgary.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Just Posted

Smithers' own Ava Wimbush took to the Canada Games in PEI last week. (Contributed photo)
Smithers teen skis at Canada Winter Games

Toan Krauskopf tops the podium March 4, at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series SlopeStyle competition. (Submitted photo)
Toan Krauskopf hits the top of the podium at provincials

Dale Culver was 35 years old and had a newborn daughter in July 2017, when he died after being pepper-sprayed and arrested by Prince George Mounties. Two of those officers are now charged with manslaughter, while another three are charged with obstruction of justice. (Photo courtesy of British Columbia Civil Liberties Association )
Family calls for change ahead of trial for Mounties accused of killing Wet’suwet’en man

Jessica McCallum-Miller at the Longhouse at Coast Mountain College after winning the Governor General’s Award for diversity and inclusion. (Submitted photo to The Terrace Standard)
City seeks to mediate human rights complaint by Indigenous former councillor

Pop-up banner image