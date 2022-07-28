The Smithers Steelheads are returning

Steelheads Captain Randall Groot looks on at a puck which would bounce just short of a goal in the second period of their Jan. 5 match against the Prince Rupert Rampage. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The Smithers Steelheads are back.

The CIHL team went on hiatus after the 2016 season, got a new board and returned for the 2019 season only to be put on hold after that because of COVID.

“We are excited to welcome back the staff and members, as well as new and returning athletes,” said spokeperson Danielle Nixon. “We look forward to hosting on home ice and continuing our goals started in 2019 before COVID put a hold on things, and, additionally, dressing rooms holding us back last year. We are pleased to say the town has been working on that issue this summer and has reassured us that they will be open and operating this season.”

She added that coach and Vice President Jeremy Chadsey and club President and coach Eric Tevely are excited and extremely optimistic for the upcoming season. “They look forward to working with all athletes and bring some good competitive hockey back to the valley, and participating in the CIHL once again,” she said.

Tryouts are taking place in September.

The Steelheads are still looking for some new volunteers this year and ask anybody interested to message them on their Facebook page or email steelheadshockeyassociation@outlook.com

Open volunteer positions include: equipment coordinator; concession stand operator; set up crew; and team staff.

Paid positions that are still open are licensed security team; official (must have certificates) and a bus driver.

