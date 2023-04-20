The Smithers Golf and Country Club opens April 21

It is a limited opening with nine holes, walking only, winter conditions

The Smithers Golf and Country Club is opening Friday, April 21.

General manager Steven Coulthard said despite the snowy late spring, the course is in good shape.

“The greens are in fabulous condition this year,” he said. “Our new winter tarps worked wonderfully, they are looking nice and green. It is going to be a good start to the year.”

While it is opening tomorrow, it is limited.

“It will be a modified golf course, nine holes, walking only, winter condition golf,” Coulthard added.

This season will see a lot of changes coming up.

“Now that the greens are in great shape, we are going to be working on various different improvements to the golf course throughout the year,” he added, noting he will not divulge any details until the membership has been notified.

