The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club hosts Teck Northern Cup #7 and #8

BV Ski Club brought together racers from across the north

The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club brought together racers from across the north for Teck Northern Cup #7 and #8 and the Chris Dahlie Open on February 25 and 26.

More than 140 skiers took to the trails in an interval start classic race on a cold and snowy Saturday morning. Athletes representing Nechako Nordic (Vanderhoof), Caledonia Nordic (Prince George), Morice Mountain Nordic (Houston), Snow Valley Nordic (Terrace), and Omineca Nordic (Burns Lake) joined the fun.

Chief of competition, Robbie Dunbar, was impressed with the volunteer turnout and was glad to see the race organization team make good use of a new timing system. There were no hiccups that chief of results, Mark Gillis, and his able team could not cure.

The day was a terrific success and nearly every club got a turn at climbing the podium. Ryder Yeomans from Morice Mountain had an impressive ski, finishing well over a minute in front of second place in the U10 boys.

Teammates Juliette Fleury-Allen and Gigi Gagnon finished half a second apart over 2.5 km.

Isaac Cullen had a strong ski, finishing first among the U14 boys; while U18 athlete Michelle Vander Wart showed excellent technique in the first classic race of her career.

The action continued on day two with mass start freestyle races that included several exciting finish line lunges separating close competitors. The U16 and older athletes had to contend with two laps of a hilly course that tested both lungs and legs. The grooming was postcard perfect and the bright sun brought smiles to racers and volunteers alike.

There were several exciting finish line sprints with athletes crossing less than a second from one another. Nora Grover and Koen Hurry were 0.2 seconds apart on the 770 m course, while Ryan Franz and Elliot Cullen were separated by the same time after 5 km.

U16 athlete, Jesse Wimbush, edged coach Ryan Chapman by 0.2 seconds after 7 km and masters racers Michelle Dougan-Smith and Kira Hoffman finished less than a second apart after a spirited 7 km effort in front of the cheering crowd.

“This weekend really showed that the Spirit of North is strong,” remarked Nechako coach Zoe Dhillon.

Indeed, it is.

-Submitted by coach Patrick Williston