Tersago leaps to silver in high jump at provincial track championships

Five Smithers athletes achieved personal best at the B.C. meet in Langley June 9 - 11

Smithers Secondary School (SSS) track and field athlete Jules Tersago leapt to a silver medal in the Junior Boys High Jump at the BC High School Track and Field Championships last weekend with 1.90 metre jump.

Tersago also shattered the SSS school record on the way to a bronze in the Junior Boys 400-metre with a blistering time of 51.63 seconds, a time rarely seen provincially by a first-year Junior.

Not to be outdone with chasing school records, in the Senior Boys hammer, Gabe Barker also broke a school record with a gutsy third throw for the provincial meet and the final throw in his high school career of 24.84 metres for 17th place.

All five of the SSS athletes who competed at provincials achieved personal bests and had some breakout results.

Bridie Hikisch finished 17th in Senior Girls 800 metre with a time of 2:35.60.

Bryer Maclean bolted to a 19th in the Senior Girls 400m in 1:05.81 and 20th in the 200m in 28.72.

Naya MacDonald was also 19th in the Junior Girls 300m Hurdles in 56.48.

“These Smithers athletes showed off their skills on the provincial stage and deserve to hold their head high for these accomplishments,” said track and field head coach Cindy Thummerer.

Qualifying for provincials in itself is no small feat, with each athlete having to win their event at the Northwest Zone finals in Prince Rupert in late May.

The games were held from Thursday, June 9 to Saturday, June 11 at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley BC.

The three-day event saw over 2,400 high school athletes from more than 330 schools compete across dozens of events, including running, steeplechase, relay, pole vaulting, javelin, high jump, shot put, and hurdles.

The events haven’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


From left, Bridie Hikisch, Bryer Maclean, Jules Tersago, Gabe Barker and Naya MacDonald all achieved personal bests at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Langley June 9-11. (Cormac Hikisch photo)

