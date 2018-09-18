PHOTOS: Over 200 take part in the Smithers Terry Fox Run

Another cool day did not deter a great crowd from turning out in droves for the 38th annual Terry Fox Run.

Organizers did not have an exact number of participants but were guessing that over 220 runners, bikers and walkers took part in this year’s version.

Another cool, soggy day did not decrease the enthusiasm of the crowd as they warmed up prior to the five or 10 km route.

This year was particularly special as a young local athlete who had undergone cancer treatment was the celebrity starter for the event. MacKinley Unruh, a student at Smithers Secondary, was successfully treated and cut the ribbon that signified the start.

Participants came in all shapes sizes and ages. Many of the youngest were on their bicycles or in what seemed to be racing strollers.

Organizer Sanda McAulay was very pleased with the event.

“I don’t know the exact numbers but it looks like we took in well over $4,000 this year. Since we started the run here we’ve raised over $65,000,”she said.

McAulay said she was very pleased with the numbers who came out this year and the 30 volunteers who helped coordinate and run the event.

Quick and Hazelton also held their own runs on Sunday.

Another fantastic #TerryFox run in Hazelton this morning hosted by Coast Mountain College and our Stikine MLA office. Such a great event. An honour to be supporting it locally. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/S4RYLlkkSb — Doug Donaldson (@DonaldsonDoug) September 16, 2018

sports@interior-news.com

The weather was a bit cool but not enough to scare away these runners. Tom Best photo

Most of the younger participants were on bikes or scooters but some ran the course along with parents and friends. Tom Best photo

Parents and their children partook in the joy of completing the run together for a good cause. Tom Best photo