Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players

Pickleball continues to grow in Terrace and on July 29, a tournament tested its popularity elsewhere with a tournament attracting players from Smithers and Prince Rupert.

In all, 18 pairs of players gathered at the courts just off of Kalum for a first-time Terrace Pickleball Club tournament featuring women’s beginners, women’s intermediate and men’s intermediate competition.

“All the hours of practice spent at it showed up when I was beginning to think I was wasting my time, but [I’m] not thinking that now,” said player John Woodworth.

Terrace Pickleball Club president Dan Hamel said the tournament’s draw of players from out of town shows that the sport is growing here and elsewhere.

“If we can convert the two tennis courts on Halliwell, into six pickleball courts with divider fencing, Terrace would be able to host higher leveled player tournaments,” said Hamel.

“We could also, in the future, host a sanctioned tournament where all northern communities come together to take part.”

The club is new and as a new president of a new club, Hamel said he appreciated the support from volunteers, the city and sponsors.

Here are the winners:

Men’s intermediate

Gold: Tyson Doyle & Rob Bell

Silver: Cam Mackay & Jim Kellar

Bronze: Phat Tran & Tam Tran (Prince Rupert)

Women’s beginners

Gold: Susan Kaulbeck & Tana Nenninger

Silver: Coleen Taylor & Katherine Pratt

Bronze: Val Zilinski & Karin Lotz

Women’s intermediate

Gold: Lennette Desjarlais & Carol Lomas

Silver: Wendy Guenter & Anne Gillanders

Bronze: Stacey Mann & Allie Forget

terrace