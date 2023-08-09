Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players

Pickleball continues to grow in Terrace and on July 29, a tournament tested its popularity elsewhere with a tournament attracting players from Smithers and Prince Rupert.
In all, 18 pairs of players gathered at the courts just off of Kalum for a first-time Terrace Pickleball Club tournament featuring women’s beginners, women’s intermediate and men’s intermediate competition.
“All the hours of practice spent at it showed up when I was beginning to think I was wasting my time, but [I’m] not thinking that now,” said player John Woodworth.
Terrace Pickleball Club president Dan Hamel said the tournament’s draw of players from out of town shows that the sport is growing here and elsewhere.
“If we can convert the two tennis courts on Halliwell, into six pickleball courts with divider fencing, Terrace would be able to host higher leveled player tournaments,” said Hamel.
“We could also, in the future, host a sanctioned tournament where all northern communities come together to take part.”
The club is new and as a new president of a new club, Hamel said he appreciated the support from volunteers, the city and sponsors.
Here are the winners:
Men’s intermediate
Gold: Tyson Doyle & Rob Bell
Silver: Cam Mackay & Jim Kellar
Bronze: Phat Tran & Tam Tran (Prince Rupert)
Women’s beginners
Gold: Susan Kaulbeck & Tana Nenninger
Silver: Coleen Taylor & Katherine Pratt
Bronze: Val Zilinski & Karin Lotz
Women’s intermediate
Gold: Lennette Desjarlais & Carol Lomas
Silver: Wendy Guenter & Anne Gillanders
Bronze: Stacey Mann & Allie Forget