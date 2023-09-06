Terrace golfer reclaims Smither men’s golf title

Scott Rigler putts for birdie on the 54th hole of the 2023 Men’s Northern Open championship to claim a four-stroke victory over defending champion Joel Veenstra. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Smithers golfer Joel Veenstra put up a valiant effort to defend his Northern Men’s Open title Sept 2-4 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club, but after 72 holes it was another former champion who got his name on the trophy.

Scott Rigler of Terrace carded rounds of 74, 76 and 72 to claim the championship for the third time with a four-stroke margin.

At the beginning of Round 3 on Sunday half a dozen players were in contention for the title, but under tough conditions at the turn, it appeared to be a mano a mano battle between Rigler and Veenstra who started the day tied for the lead.

On the tenth hole, though, Rigler started pulling away.

“I made a couple of early birdies on the back nine and it definitely helped,” Rigler said. “Joel made a couple of errant swings coming in and a three-putt on 14 really hurt him.”

Four strokes down with four holes to play Veenstra had no choice, but to try and press the issue.

“I hit a lot of quality shots today and a lot of ones that just kind of got away from me, like hole 14 where just one bad swing led to a double bogey,” he said. “After that it was more just trying to push and try to catch Scotty, so kind of went for it on 15 and it got me into some trouble, so a bogey there and from that point, I really needed a miracle to make it happen.”

A birdie for Veenstra on 16 and a stumble by Rigler with bogey on 16 was a far cry from that miracle as Rigler carried his three-point lead to the 18th tee box and put an exclamation point on the win with birdie on 18 while Veenstra made par.

Rigler’s 222 (6-over par) total was the highest winning score in recent memory.

“The course was playing tough this year,” he said. “Good competition out of Joel again this year, it seems to come down to the wire with us every year. It was tough out here, as you can see probably the highest score in ages around here, but definitely enjoyed ourselves, definitely good to have competition around here.”

Veenstra agreed conditions were tough.

“The greens were spotty, but they’re decent, we’ve kind of been used to spotty greens for the last couple of years, but the fairways were so dry that the ball can find some interesting places,” he said. “You think you’re on the fairway, then you get a funny bounce and you have a weird lie in the rough, but everyone was dealing with that a little bit as opposed to years past where you hit good shots and you usually stay where you hit them.”

On the net side of the championship, Kevin Davisson, playing to a handicap of 12.5, took the net honours with rounds of 84, 85 and 82 for a total of 251 (218 net).

While conditions were not ideal, the weather was, mostly. Aside from a few drizzles late in the final round, the rain held off until after the final group cleared the 18th green on the 54th hole.

Partly owing to the tough conditions participation was significantly down this year with only 84 players teeing it up.

After accepting the trophy Rigler made a plea to support the Open.

This is the only individual stroke play event in the North, so if we don’t support it, it’s going to go away too,” he said. “So, thanks everybody for coming out, keep on supporting it and it will stick around.”

2023 MEN’S NORTHERN OPEN RESULTS

Sept. 2 – 4, Par 216 (three rounds)

Overall low gross

Scott Rigler – 74, 76, 72: 222

Overal low net

Kevin Davisson – 84 (72), 85 (73), 82 (70): 218 (206)

FLIGHT 1 (0 – 7 handicap)

1st low gross

Joel Veenstra

2nd low gross

Wouter Morkel

3rd low gross

Carl Timmer

1st low net

Tanner Olson

2nd low net

Stan Veenstra

3rd low net

Adam Sandberg

FLIGHT 2 (8 – 12 handicap)

1st low gross

James Sawyer

2nd low gross

Phil Lickers

3rd low gross

Tyler Perrault

1st low net

Dana Atagi

2nd low net

Paul Leffler

3rd low net

Tom Pendray

FLIGHT 3 (12.5 – 16 handicap)

1st low gross

Teddy Antoine

2nd low gross

Don Malkow

3rd low gross

Philip Prince

1st low net

Randy Brandvold

2nd low net

Gary Timmer

3rd low net

Mark Grabowski

FLIGHT 4 (17 + handicap)

1st low gross

Dave Hawkins

2nd low gross

Keaton Maag

3rd low gross

Scott Palfenier

1st low net

Dave Hooper

2nd low net

Larry Lutz

3rd low net

Gary McKinnon