Terrace golfer reclaims Smither men’s golf title

Smithers golfer Joel Veenstra put up a valiant effort to defend his Northern Men’s Open title Sept 2-4 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club, but after 72 holes it was another former champion who got his name on the trophy.
Scott Rigler of Terrace carded rounds of 74, 76 and 72 to claim the championship for the third time with a four-stroke margin.
At the beginning of Round 3 on Sunday half a dozen players were in contention for the title, but under tough conditions at the turn, it appeared to be a mano a mano battle between Rigler and Veenstra who started the day tied for the lead.
On the tenth hole, though, Rigler started pulling away.
“I made a couple of early birdies on the back nine and it definitely helped,” Rigler said. “Joel made a couple of errant swings coming in and a three-putt on 14 really hurt him.”
Four strokes down with four holes to play Veenstra had no choice, but to try and press the issue.
“I hit a lot of quality shots today and a lot of ones that just kind of got away from me, like hole 14 where just one bad swing led to a double bogey,” he said. “After that it was more just trying to push and try to catch Scotty, so kind of went for it on 15 and it got me into some trouble, so a bogey there and from that point, I really needed a miracle to make it happen.”
A birdie for Veenstra on 16 and a stumble by Rigler with bogey on 16 was a far cry from that miracle as Rigler carried his three-point lead to the 18th tee box and put an exclamation point on the win with birdie on 18 while Veenstra made par.
Rigler’s 222 (6-over par) total was the highest winning score in recent memory.
“The course was playing tough this year,” he said. “Good competition out of Joel again this year, it seems to come down to the wire with us every year. It was tough out here, as you can see probably the highest score in ages around here, but definitely enjoyed ourselves, definitely good to have competition around here.”
Veenstra agreed conditions were tough.
“The greens were spotty, but they’re decent, we’ve kind of been used to spotty greens for the last couple of years, but the fairways were so dry that the ball can find some interesting places,” he said. “You think you’re on the fairway, then you get a funny bounce and you have a weird lie in the rough, but everyone was dealing with that a little bit as opposed to years past where you hit good shots and you usually stay where you hit them.”
On the net side of the championship, Kevin Davisson, playing to a handicap of 12.5, took the net honours with rounds of 84, 85 and 82 for a total of 251 (218 net).
While conditions were not ideal, the weather was, mostly. Aside from a few drizzles late in the final round, the rain held off until after the final group cleared the 18th green on the 54th hole.
Partly owing to the tough conditions participation was significantly down this year with only 84 players teeing it up.
After accepting the trophy Rigler made a plea to support the Open.
This is the only individual stroke play event in the North, so if we don’t support it, it’s going to go away too,” he said. “So, thanks everybody for coming out, keep on supporting it and it will stick around.”
2023 MEN’S NORTHERN OPEN RESULTS
Sept. 2 – 4, Par 216 (three rounds)
Overall low gross
Scott Rigler – 74, 76, 72: 222
Overal low net
Kevin Davisson – 84 (72), 85 (73), 82 (70): 218 (206)
FLIGHT 1 (0 – 7 handicap)
1st low gross
Joel Veenstra
2nd low gross
Wouter Morkel
3rd low gross
Carl Timmer
1st low net
Tanner Olson
2nd low net
Stan Veenstra
3rd low net
Adam Sandberg
FLIGHT 2 (8 – 12 handicap)
1st low gross
James Sawyer
2nd low gross
Phil Lickers
3rd low gross
Tyler Perrault
1st low net
Dana Atagi
2nd low net
Paul Leffler
3rd low net
Tom Pendray
FLIGHT 3 (12.5 – 16 handicap)
1st low gross
Teddy Antoine
2nd low gross
Don Malkow
3rd low gross
Philip Prince
1st low net
Randy Brandvold
2nd low net
Gary Timmer
3rd low net
Mark Grabowski
FLIGHT 4 (17 + handicap)
1st low gross
Dave Hawkins
2nd low gross
Keaton Maag
3rd low gross
Scott Palfenier
1st low net
Dave Hooper
2nd low net
Larry Lutz
3rd low net
Gary McKinnon