Tanner Olson putts for eagle on the second hole at Smithers Golf and Country Club July 19 during the second round of the Four-man Texas Scramble tournament while teammates (front to back) Scott Rigler, Carl Timmer and Rick Hrywkiw look on. (Thom Barker photo)

Team Veenstra wins Four-man Texas Scramble

The B-flighters edged out A-flight Team Olson for a one-stroke advantage and the overall title

A team from B-Flight narrowly edged out the A-Flight winners to take the overall title at the Four-man Texas Scramble (best ball) last weekend at the Smithers Golf and Country Club (SGCC).

The team of Adam Veenstra, Riley Coish Devon Booth and Brendan Moore took a three-stroke lead into the second round on Sunday after shooting a 15-under par 57 on the Par-72 course over the team of Tanner Olson, Scott Rigler, Carl Timmer and Rick Hrywkiw who shot 60 on Saturday.

The Olson team would start to close the gap early after both teams birdied number one when Rigler knocked a ball onto the second green from 226 yards out of the rough to within 15 feet of the hole. Olson dropped the putt for eagle drawing a stroke closer to the Veenstra group who birdied number two.

Team Veenstra would regain the three-stroke advantage again at the par-4 fifth with a birdie to Team Olson’ par.

Another eagle at the par-5 seventh drew Olson once again to within two strokes, but they followed that up with a par at the par-4 eighth while Veenstra birdied.

The two teams remained three strokes apart through the first three holes of the back nine with a string of matching birdies before Olson regained a stroke at number 13 when Veenstra failed to make birdie.

At the long par-3 16th, Olson would draw to within a single stroke, but Veenstra immediately got it back on the 17th with a birdie to Olson’s par.

Veenstra’s foursome only made par at 18, but another birdie by the Olson crew was too little too late as Veenstra claimed the overall and B-Flight titles with a two-day total of 119 to Olson’s 120.

In C-Flight, the team of Nate Steenhof, Isaak Vriend, Travis Nanninga and Tom Stolte edged out the team of Lane Perry, Mark Arnold, Barron Carter and Matt Arnold, both with 128 two-day totals, on a countback.

D-Flight winners were Gord Zavaduk, Matt Zavaduk, Mike Bryan and Matt Brise with with 128.

The previous weekend, SGCC hosted its annual He and She tournament.

Tanya and Wouter Morkel took the A-Flight gross title with a two-day score of 154. The net winners were Sondra and Darryl Young with an adjusted score of 143.

In B-Flight Jeremy and Tamara Dumont were the gross winners at 175. Lynn Hale and Pierre Butz took the net title with an adjusted 149.

This year’s theme was “The Flinstones.”

Wendy and (club pro) John Pierce dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone during the He and She tournament played July 11 and 12 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club. (Facebook photo)

Tanner Olson powers a ball out of the rough on the second hole during the second round of the Four-man Texas Scamble at Smithers Golf and Country Club July 19 . (Thom Barker photo)

Adam Veenstra tees of on the first hole to start the second round of the Four-man Texas Scamble at Smithers Golf and Country Club July 19 . (Thom Barker photo)

