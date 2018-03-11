Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

B.C. sledge hockey player James Gemmell is part of the team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games. Melanie Law photo

B.C. resident James Gemmell plays defence for Canada’s para-hockey team, which earned its second shutout victory in as many days with a 10-0 win over Italy at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Sunday night in Gangneung, Korea.

In its two games played, Canada has outscored its opponents 27-0.

• Ben Delaney’s (Ottawa, Ont.) hat trick led the way for the Canadian squad, which scored three times in the first period and added four more in the second stand and three more in the final frame.

• James Dunn (Wallacetown, Ont.) and Liam Hickey (St. John’s, N.L.) added a pair of goals, while Dominic Cozzolino (Mississauga, Ont.), Adam Dixon (Midland, Ont.) and Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont.) chipped in with a goal each.

• Bryan Sholomicki (Winnipeg, Man.) added three assists in the game.

• Corbin Watson (Kingsville, Ont.) recorded the victory between the pipes.

Canada also marked a milestone in the third period when its ninth goal in the game marked the 1,000th goal Canada has scored since Hockey Canada took over the sledge hockey program in 2004.

“I thought Italy started the game playing us pretty strong physically, they plugged up the neutral zone and we had to adjust to that,” said Canada’s Para Hockey Team head coach Ken Babey.

“We got rolling and tonight it was nice to see Delaney and Dunn and a few of the newer players come on to the horizon so to speak. It’s good to have team depth and I like the way we’re playing as a team.”

In his first Paralympic experience, Dunn, 17, said he’s trying not to be nervous or overly excited.

“I just want to go out there and play my game. It is fun and a bit overwhelming. but it’s been an incredible experience so far.”

Delaney said he’s proud of the team’s effort through two games.

“I feel we’re a strong team and we’ve worked really hard to get where we are. It’s nice seeing us progressing and getting better every day.

“Looking at Norway, we expect a good hard game again. We just need to do our best to stick to our systems and play hard.”