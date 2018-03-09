(Emil Gareev/World Curling Federation)

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

Tyler Tardi and his Langley-based team will walk away from the World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland with at least a silver medal.

Tardi and his Canadian team of Sterling Middleton, Jordan Tardi, Zachary Curtis, alternate Jacques Gauthier, coach Paul Tardi and team leader/coach Melissa Soligo will face host Scotland for gold on tomorrow (Saturday).

The championship matchup is set for 6 a.m. Pacific time and will be broadcast on-line on World Curling TV.

Canada defeated Andrew Stopera of the United States 8-5 in Friday’s semi-final and now meets undefeated Ross Whyte, whose Scottish team edged Switzerland 5-4 with a draw to the button, with backing, on his last shot.

A three-ender in the third opened up a 3-0 lead for skip Tardi, who had hammer and took advantage of it.

“Those three points in the third end were a little unexpected actually,” he said. “We didn’t really see that coming, but obviously we’re happy with that start to the game against a good team and how it turned out.

“Both Scotland and Switzerland are really great teams and both deserved to be this far. We’re going to go into the last game and just play how we’ve been playing and just give it all we’ve got.”

WATCH the Switzerland vs. Scotland semi-final game

Scotland defeated Canada 6-5, with a deuce in the 10th end, as part of its perfect 9-0 round-robin record.

“I can’t really believe it right now, we’ve just had a really good week so far and we just hope to continue it into the final,” said Whyte.

“They made a good two in the ninth and we wanted to get ourselves into the situation where we had last stone and a shot for the win. We felt quite confident,” he added of the final draw for the win against the Swiss.

“We knew that the ice had been really good for the whole week and we continued to throw a good one at the end, the same as the start. It was always going to be a really tricky (draw). We didn’t want to look too far in front. It’s still not clicked in. We’re just taking it game by game and we’re just happy that we’re in that gold-medal game tomorrow. Same old, same old, hopefully. If we can continue that we’ll be really happy.”

RELATED: Langley’s Team Tardi advances to the semis in world junior curling fight

RELATED: Junior curlers hang on to second in world competition, beating Korea today

RELATED: NEXT UP: Team Canada’s young curlers take on Korea at world juniors Wednesday

RELATED: Langley curlers bounce back with win over U.S.

RELATED: Langley curlers 1 for 1 in Scotland as juniors get underway

RELATED: World stage calls Langley curlers to Scotland

 

(Emil Gareev/World Curling Federation)

Team Canada (a.k.a. Team Tardi) of Langley is into the finals in the world junior curling championships wrapping up tomorrow in Scotland. (Richard Gray/World Curling Federation)

(Emil Gareev/World Curling Federation)

Team Canada (a.k.a. Team Tardi) of Langley is into the finals in the world junior curling championships wrapping up tomorrow in Scotland. (Richard Gray/World Curling Federation)

Previous story
VIDEO: Final fours are set for Friday
Next story
Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Just Posted

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

VIDEO: Village of Telkwa to build $3.6 million federally-backed reservoir

Funded through a federal gas grant, reservoir will increase capacity in the village

Two Mile gets $4.9-million water upgrade

Federal Gas Tax Fund covers $4.787 million of the project serving 210 residents.

Mark Perry’s 11th album release tour

Mark Perry is travelling the province to celebrate the release of his new album, Right Here.

No French school for Smithers in 2018

Group of parents will reapply next year for francophone education.

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. championship Saturday schedule all set

Four games left to crown senior boys basketball champions at Langley Events Centre

Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Eric Staal scores the winner as Minnesota wins in Vancouver

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken at US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Most Read