Participants in last year’s BV Pool Triathlon set a record with close to 110 participants. (Tom Best photo)

Sunday’s BV Pool Triathlon filling fast and needs volunteers

“The event has been successful in the past because of the number of volunteers and sponsors…”

In an area which seems to have an abundance of individuals interested in testing their limits, the Bulkley Valley Pool Triathlon is fast becoming a popular way in order to get a taste of such a test.

According to Carmen Wodjak of the pool, the preregistration numbers for Sunday’s race are up more than 10 per cent over last year’s figures.

“We had 94 registered by last Monday. That’s far more than we have had before in preregistration last year. We had about 85 preregistered last year and we had about 109 altogether including the late registers,” she said.

She feels that the event has gained popularity due to a number of number of factors.

“Ease of access. It’s really good for a starter triathlon for those who have not done one before. It’s really good for those younger participants who want to try it. We will have kids down to five years old who might want to start participating. It’s right in town here. You’re swimming in the pool so you are not in open water which can be challenging in itself.

“These are kids who are doing lessons at the pool or they are in Otters (swim club) or they are in sports at school. Maybe they are on the cross-country team so they are familiar with the routes. The youngest kids have to swim one length and they do have the option of using a kickboard or a noodle or swimming in a life jacket,” Wodjak said.

She feels that the event is designed to encourage them to participate.

In addition to the youngsters, adults have been participating in good numbers.

For those participants who might not want to do all three parts of the race (swim, bike, run), Wodjak said there were quite a few teams registered to compete.

“It’s a good way to start off on a triathlon if you are not sure about doing the whole thing on your own. You can start off with a team and maybe next year try it all on your own,” she said.

For safety out in the town, for the biking and running routes there will be numbers of people directing racers to go the right direction as well as for traffic control. There will also be race in progress signs, and there will be announcements on local radio.

“For the route where the younger kids will be racing, we will be delivering letters to the homeowners so that they are aware that there will be little kids running and biking so that they will be cautious when they are backing out of their driveways,” said Wodjak.

So far this year 30-40 participants have registered in the youngest group.

“We still need more volunteers,” said Wodjak.

“The event has been successful in the past because of the number of volunteers and sponsors and that’s the reason we have been able to have the very low price for the early bird registration. It’s due to the sponsors. And the reason we have been able to run it so smoothly on the day of the event is because of the volunteers.”

For more information on volunteering, check bvpool.com.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
Special Olympics Sports Day in Smithers June 16

Just Posted

Smithers choir performs Carnegie Hall

Local choir Nova Borealis was in New York to give musical landmark a taste of Bulkley Valley talent.

Special Olympics Sports Day in Smithers June 16

Smithers Special Olympics hopes the fundraising activity will become an annual event.

Sunday’s BV Pool Triathlon filling fast and needs volunteers

“The event has been successful in the past because of the number of volunteers and sponsors…”

Poll on Walnut Park school community space

What should the shared space at a new Walnut Park school be used for?

Gas shortages across northern B.C.

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

West Fraser monitoring Northern B.C. forest health – including spruce beetle

“We are delivering 200,000 to 400,000 cubic metres of timber per year from open market sources”

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Most Read