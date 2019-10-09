Steelheads soar past Wolverines to 5-0 victory

The team’s next game is Oct. 26 against the Prince Rupert Rampage at the Smithers Civic Centre Arena

The Smithers Steelheads get ready for a face-off against the Hazelton Wolverines at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre on Oct. 5. The Steelheads won the game 5-0 bringing their total record to 1-1 after dropping their first game to the Prince Rupert Rampage in September. The Steelheads will get another crack at the Rampage at their first home game of the season Oct. 26 at the Smithers Civic Centre Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. (Facebook photo)

After dropping their first game to the Prince Rupert Rampage the Smithers Steelheads found their stride Saturday night in Hazelton at the newly-built Upper Skeena Recreation Centre (USRC)

The Steelheads beat the Wolverines 5-0, their first ever shutout since the team got back together for the 2019-2020 season.

The team’s next game, and first home game of the season, is Oct. 26 against the Prince Rupert Rampage at the Smithers Civic Centre Arena.

READ MORE: Council backs return of Smithers Steelheads

And while the arena has stayed the same, for the first time ever Steelheads fans will be able to wet their whistle during the game, with council unanimously approving at their June 11 meeting a formal request from the team to section off a a “beer garden” area within the building where they can serve alcohol.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Central Interior Hockey League’s (CIHL) local team collapsed two years ago after there weren’t enough players to field a team.

READ MORE: Smithers Steelheads make push for 2019-2020 return

The team last won the CIHL championships in the 2015-2016 season.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter