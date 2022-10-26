Steelheads’ season record improves on a technicality

Members of the Steelheads pose with shoot-to-win competitors during the home game against Prince Rupert Sunday, Oct. 23. (Submitted photo)

The Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) standings have been adjusted in the Smithers Steelheads’ favour.

After a disappointing overtime loss to the Nechako Northstars Oct. 8 in their season opener in Vanderhoof and victory 7-4 in the rematch on home ice a week later, it was discovered the Northstars had played an illegal man in the Oct. 8 game resulting in forfeiture.

That improved the Steelheads’ record to 2-0-0-0 and put them on top of the CIHL’s East Division.

The winning streak was short-lived however as the Smithers team dropped both games of a double-header at home against the Hazelton Wolverines and Prince Rupert Rampage this past weekend leaving them 2-1-0-1 on the season.

On the plus side, the fish played tough against both West Division teams taking Hazelton to overtime on Saturday and staying within one goal of the Rampage on Sunday. Both games ended 6-5 for the visitors.

Meanwhile the Vanderhoof team dropped another game putting them 0-3-0-0 on the season.

Aside from the seven games played by the Steelheads and Northstars only one other game has been played by East Division teams. In that game on Oct. 8, the Quesnel Kangaroos outskated the Williams Lake Stampeders to a 9-5 win.

In the West Division, Prince Rupert improved to a perfect record of 4-0-0-0 to lead the pack over the Terrace River Kings (2-0-0-0), Hazelton (1-1-0-1) and the Kitimat Ice Demons (0-2-0-0).

Last weekend, fundraising, including a concession and shoot-to-win competitions, supported the Smithers Minor Hockey U18 rep team.

The next home game is this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Kitimat. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door (under 5 and over 65 are free). The Steelheads are operating a beer garden this season (two pieces of ID required).