The 2016 CIHL champion Smithers Steelheads. Xuyun Zeng photo

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

The Central Central Interior Hockey League is opening up its season this weekend without a team from Smithers for the second year in a row.

Hockey has been a part of Canadian culture for quite some time, and has become a sport that was seen only in our country to one of the most popular spectator and participation activities in the world.

In many of our lifetimes we have seen the growth of professional hockey at the highest level from only six teams to the 31 we have now in the NHL. There are many more professional and semi professional leagues in North America and around the world.

In order to feed those teams with top quality players, the call has gone out around the world to other pro and semi pro leagues. In addition, there are the mobs of high end recreational that fill in the blanks for those players who want to do more than just show up a few times a week.

Until last year, Smithers had such a team that usually played a couple games a week — usually on the weekend — besides practices. These players were all working stiffs like the rest of us and expended a tremendous amount of energy beyond what they usually would do at their jobs.

The rest of us hit the slopes, pounded the pavement, pumped the iron and stretched unnaturally at yoga, but that was nothing like what these young men did as they hit the ice for the Steelheads.

Last year, the Steelheads decided that the task was beyond their capabilities. It did not take much inquiry to get quite a few different and understandable reasons why these young men and their coaches just had to say no.

One of the biggest reasons was the fact that many of the players had jobs in which they were not in town all of the time. It is not unusual around here to go out of town for a couple of weeks and then back home for a couple. These jobs tend to pay well and unfortunately don’t encourage belonging to more than recreational hockey teams in which a player’s absence is not critical.

Tom Devries, last coach of the Steelheads, can’t see a change any time soon.

“It’s too hard to work all week and then hit the road for a couple of games every weekend,” he said.

Add that to a practice or two that the player misses because he’s out of town with work, and it becomes very hard on the team’s ability to progress.

Former Steelhead Ryan Greene goes all the way to Kitimat in order to maintain playing hockey at that level.

“I don’t get to the practices but I try to make the games,” he said.

Other former players and coaches play in local recreation leagues to try to satisfy their need for hockey. In addition, it’s easy to see these types out on the ice helping youngsters and others who are trying to improve their skills.

It might not be the game at its highest level, but that level is only reached by a very small number. However, it is sport at its best level: giving your best and helping others try to reach their’s.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Fans cheer on the 2016 CIHL champion Smithers Steelheads. The 2018-19 season is the second in a row without a Smithers CIHL team. Xuyun Zeng photo

Previous story
Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Just Posted

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Decision on $1.5 million of community space at new Walnut School

The district also discussed selling property it owned on Fulton Ave at the board meeting

Smithers couple wins $1 million

Brenda Graf bought the winning ticket while picking up soup ingredients for her sick husband.

Concept design for new $15.87-million library/art gallery

A new Smithers library and art gallery has a design and business case to chase 90% grant.

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

The job gains were also almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario, with little change in the other provinces

B.C. town purchases castle with peculiar past

Peachland is currently the proud owner of a castle with an unusual chapter of local history

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

International company buys 50% stake in Quesnel pulp mill

Quesnel’s Cariboo Pulp & Paper will remain partially owned by West Fraser Mills

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Most Read