The Steelheads and Wolverines shake hands following their Jan. 17 game in Hazelton. (Facebook photo)

Steelheads fall to Wolverines 3-1

Smithers will finish its season with two games against Terrace Jan. 25 and Feb. 1

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct a statement claiming the Smithers Steelheads have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Interior News regrets this error and has updated the article with an explanation of the CIHL’s playoff process for the 2019-2020 season.

The Smithers Steelheads lost 3-1 to the Hazelton Wolverines last Friday, bringing the team’s regular season record to 4-10.

The team has two games remaining in the season.

Despite the overall record, there were some highlights for the team along the way including a win against third place Quesnel Kangaroos Jan. 11 and a six-goal night against the dominant Terrace River Kings Nov. 16.

On the individual side, Smithers forward Brendan DeVries is currently tied for sixth among scoring leaders with eight goals and eight assists for 16 points.

Also, Tyran Hunter has the third best goals against average (4.04) among goaltenders 4.04 and the highest save percentage at .903. So far, he has stopped more than 300 shots. Next year the boys will be looking to bolster their defensive play.

The Steelheads finish the season with a pair of games against the first place River Kings at home on Jan. 25 and in Terrace Feb. 1.

Following that the playoff format for the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) is as follows: Quesnel and Williams Lake will play a best of three series for the East Division (Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, if needed).

In the West Division, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton and Smithers will be seeded from one to five by rank.

The fourth and fifth place teams will play each other at the fourth-seeded team’s home arena on Feb. 7.

Currently Smithers is seeded fifth in the West Division, with eight points from 14 games played. As things stand in the same division, Kitimat is currently seeded fourth (nine points, 14 games played) and Hazelton is seeded third (13 points, 13 games played).

West Division Finals will be held Feb. 21, 22 and 23 (if needed) as a best of three series. CIHL Finals start on Feb. 29, also as a best of three series, with a second game on March 7 and a third game on March 8, if needed.

