Steelheads eliminated from playoffs

The Steelheads and Wolverines shake hands following their Jan. 17 game in Hazelton. (Facebook photo)

There will be no playoffs for the Smithers Steelheads in their comeback season.

With a 3-1 loss to the Hazelton Wolverines Friday, the Smithers CIHL team brought their regular season record to 4 – 10 with two games remaining.

Despite the overall record, there were some highlights for the team along the way including a win against third place Quesnel Kangaroos Jan. 11 and a six-goal night against the dominant Terrace River Kings Nov. 16.

On the individual side, Smithers forward Brendan DeVries is currently tied for sixth among scoring leaders with eight goals and eight assists for 16 points.

Also, Tyran Hunter has the third best goals against average (4.04) among goaltenders 4.04 and the highest save percentage at .903. So far, he has stopped more than 300 shots. Next year the boys will be looking to bolster their defensive play.

The Steelheads finish the season with a pair of games against the first place River Kings at home on Jan. 25 and in Terrace Feb. 1.