Steelheads drop first game

The Smithers Steelheads return to the Central Interior Hockey League after a two year hiatus was both exciting and a little disappointing. They lost their first game in Prince Rupert to the Rampage 4-2 on Saturday, but president of the Smithers Steelheads Eric Tevely said the team played well.

“We were playing against one of the top scoring teams in the league, and a team that’s been together for years, while we are a new team, full of guys that are just getting used to each other,” he said. “We held a really tight game, and definitely controlled the entire third period. It was 3-2 for Rupert until 45 seconds left in the third period when they scored an empty netter.”

Brendan Devries and Randall Groot scored the goals for Smithers.

Tevely is looking forward to the rest of the season with the team.

“We are a group of guys with no quit in us,” he said. “We have guys with great speed, guys with grit, and guys who will put the puck in the back of the net. I think fans can expect an exciting game on any given night from our group.”

The Steelheads this season have about a half and half mix of new players and returning players from the previous team.

“It will take a few games for the team to gel, but I think once that happens we will have a very strong team,” Tevely said.

They’ll have a chance for revenge when the Rampage visit Smithers for the Steelheads home opener on October 26.