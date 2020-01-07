Steelheads drop afternoon match to Rampage 7-3

The Steelheads dropped an afternoon match to the Prince Rupert Rampage this past Sunday.

After Smithers opened up the scoring six minutes into the first period with a goal from Wade Masch the Rampage came back with a vengeance, responding with goals at seven and eight minutes. The away team would add two more goals before the period was done.

Before then end of first, the Steelheads responded with a last-minute goal from Maulbie Hutchinson to bring the home team within two.

The Rampage would open up scoring in the second, with Josh Cook finding the back of the Steelheads net not thirty seconds into the period on their first shot on goal.

Later in the period Cook added another mark, bringing his total tally for the night to three and completing a natural hat-trick. Rampage player Graeme Lodge would net one more before the period was over to bring the score to 7-2 for the away team.

The Steelheads started the third strong, with Ethan Tucker netting his first of the game on an assist from Randall Groot less than four minutes into the period.

Despite a strong third period effort by the home team the hole was just too big to dig themselves out of and the Rampage went on to win by a final score of 7-3.

The loss brings the team’s overall record to 3-8 for the season.

The boys will host back-to-back games at home this weekend, facing off against the Quesnel Kangaroos on Saturday night and the Williams Lake Stampeders on Sunday afternnon.



