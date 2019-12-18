Steelheads beat Ice Demons 3-1 to split season series

The boys get two weekends off before lacing up against the Prince Rupert Rampage in Smithers Jan. 5

Smithers Steelhead Brendan Moore finds the net in the second period of the Dec. 14 match between the Steelheads and Ice Demons in Kitimat. The Steelheads would go on to win the game 3-1. (Gerry Leibel photo)

After falling to the Kitimat Ice Demons at home 3-2 on Dec. 7 the Smithers Steelheads got their revenge, beating the Demons 3-1 in Kitimat on Dec. 14.

In a reversal of the Dec. 7 match, where the Steelheads held a lead for nearly the entire game, Tayden Fowler opened up the scoring for Kitimat in the first with the sole goal of the period.

READ MORE: Kitimat Ice Demons able to squeak past Steelheads in 3-2 win

But the Steelheads came out strong in the second, with two goals in under 90 seconds by Michael Lynch and Brendan Moore.

Jonathan Creswell would also find the back of the net halfway through the third to give the Steelheads a 3-1 lead.

READ MORE: Steelheads return to CIHL is official

The victory brings the boys to a 3-7 record on the season.

The team will get two weekends off before lacing up against the Prince Rupert Rampage in Smithers on Jan. 5.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter