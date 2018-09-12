Staff shortage closes pool on Sundays

The BV Pool and Recreation Centre will be closed for it annual maintenance shutdown from Sept 3-16. Tom Best photo
The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre is too short staffed to stay open seven days a week.
A press release sent out Wednesday by facility manager Tamara Gillis on behalf of herself, pool staff and the Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre Management Society said the board and staff weighed options and decided to close on Sundays until further notice.
The Sunday evening Toonie Swim & Gym is moved to Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in the meantime.
“We hope this adjustment will be short lived. Our goal is to hire and train a few more staff as soon as possible and then be able to get back up to normal operations,” read the release.
The release said it welcomes, “both people seeking a new career path or those who might re-visit this option.”
As a selling point, the release gave a quote it said was from current employees describing what they enjoyed about working at the pool:
“It is a positive place, people are happy because they come here to have FUN, relax or workout. It is an honour to be a part of our patrons’ regular routines; they arrive and then leave our facility HAPPY and accomplished. Our workplace is fun, interactive and supports healthy lifestyles. Our wages are competitive and we offer good benefit packages for permanent staff.”
Anyone thinking about becoming a lifeguard is encouraged to contact the pool. The phone number is 250-847-4244 and email is info@bvpool.com.
Hours were also reduced due to a staff shortage in 2015.