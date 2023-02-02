SSS wrestling team shines at Canadian Western Championship

Smithers Secondary Wrestling Team had a successful showing at the Canadian Western Championship Jan. 21 – 22.

Five talented young wrestlers from Smithers Secondary School made the trip to Richmond, B.C. to compete in the championship.

Taya Endacott, a Grade 9 wrestler, shone brightly and brought home the gold in the 57 kg weight class. This was a remarkable accomplishment for a wrestler in her second season. The experience of marching out as one of the last matches of the day, with the attention of the entire crowd, will serve her long-term goal immensely. Making it to the finals alone is a great feat, but winning under the built-in pressures of being a finalist is incredible, according to the coaches.

Tristan, a Grade 8 wrestler, also performed well and earned a bronze medal in the 51 kg weight class. He demonstrated his toughness and tenacity in all his matches.

Travis Stephens, a Grade 10 wrestler, put in an impressive performance, earning 5th place in his 71 kg weight class. Despite the difficult bracket, he fought hard and represented Smithers Secondary with pride.

The top six placements in the competition qualify athletes to compete for Team British Columbia at the Canadian National Championships.

Eryn Wilkins and Tyde Elliott also competed at the Canadian Westerns, but faced tough draws in their weight classes. Both wrestlers had strong performances, but were unable to advance to the podium. However, the experience of competing at the highest level of high school wrestling will undoubtedly benefit them in the future.

This prestigious competition brought together teams from across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon, making it a fierce competition that required the best from the Smithers athletes.

The Smithers Secondary Wrestling Program has a long-standing reputation for producing talented and dedicated young athletes. The achievements of Taya, Tristan, Travis, Eryn, and Tyde at the Canadian Western Championship only serve to further solidify that reputation.

The team now looks forward to the championship portion of their season. The Zone championships are happening in Smithers on Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Finalists from the Zones will have the opportunity to compete in the BCSS Provincial Championships happening in Vancouver at the end of February.

