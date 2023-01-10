SSS wrestlers continue stellar season in Prince George

Smithers Secondary School (SSS) wrestler Eryn Wilkins continued her season’s winning streak at Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary school wrestling tournament in Prince George Jan 8. The Grade 9 athlete placed first in the 61-kilogram weight class, finishing all her matches by pinning her opponent.

In total, six wrestlers from Smithers competed. As in previous tournaments this season, all the Gryphons had podium finishes with one gold, two silvers, two bronzes and one fourth place finish.

Placing second in the 57 kilogram weight class, Taya Endacott lost only one match to the athlete that would earn the most outstanding female wrestler of the tournament.

Grade eight wrestler Tristan Harris improved on his result from the previous tournaments, placing second in the 51 kilogram weight class.

Locke James placed third in the 74 kilogram weight class. In his toughest match of the day, he had to fight through several pinning sequences and won by last-minute pin against a wrestler that had beaten him in the previous tournament.

Grade nine wrestler Tyde Elliott placed third in the 54 kilogram weight class, utilizing diverse offensive techniques with all of his takedowns and points coming from different moves.

Travis Stephens placed fourth in the 70 kilogram weight class against some of the toughest competition in the tournament.

This tournament was the largest competition in northern BC thus far this year, with 100 competitors coming with teams all the way from Haida Gwaii to Salmon Arm.

The SSS team has the next two weeks to prepare for some even bigger competitions of the season.

The Western Age Class in Richmond, features teams from all over western Canada and is an important competition for determining rankings for the BC School Sports Provincial Championships.

The Golden Bears Invitational, in Alberta, welcomes teams from all over Canada and is one of the largest tournaments available to northern B.C. wrestling teams.

