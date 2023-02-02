SSS wrestler wins gold at Alberta tournament

Smithers Secondary School has something to celebrate as Tyde Elliott, a Grade 9 student, made a big impact at the recent Golden Bears Invitational wrestling tournament in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tyde was the only athlete from the Smithers Secondary Wrestling program to travel to the event, but he made his presence felt with a dominant performance on the mat.

In his first category, Tyde took home the gold medal, which made him eligible to compete in the elite category later that day. Despite the higher level of competition, Tyde was undeterred and put in a strong effort, ultimately earning a bronze medal.

This performance was especially significant for Tyde as it represented redemption from his placement at the Western Canada Championship the weekend before. Despite facing some tough competition at that event, Tyde used that experience to fuel his motivation and come back even stronger at the Golden Bears Invitational.

Tyde’s achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication, as well as the quality of the Smithers Secondary wrestling program. Head coach Addison Bree is proud of Tyde’s performance and is confident that he will continue to make a name for himself in the wrestling world.

-Submitted