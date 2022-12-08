Smithers wrestling team. (From left to right) Simon Love, Tyde Elliott, Travis Stephens, Taya Endacott, Eryn Wilkins, Addison Bree. Missing Tristan Harris. (Contributed photo)

SSS team almost wrestles their way to the top

Team places second in the PGSS Icebreaker tournament last weekend

Smithers Secondary School wrestlers returned home from Prince George with some hardware.

The team went to the PGSS Icebreaker tournament Dec. 3. This was the first tournament for Bulkley Valley wrestlers since the BC Summer Games. Teams come from Smithers all the way to Bella Coola.

Second-year wrestler, Taya Endacott, who is in Grade 9, won gold in her category— Girls 54-kilogram weight class. She won all of her matches by pinning her opponents.

Tyde Elliott, also in Grade 9, won silver in the Boys 54-kilogram weight class.

Grade 10 athlete Simon Love 10 picked up silver in the Boys 70-kilogram weight class.

First-year wrestler Eryn Wilkins, Grade 9, placed third in the Girls 60-kilogram weight class.

Meanwhile, Tristan Harris had one of the quickest pins of the tournament (23 seconds) and took home bronze in the Boys 48-kilogram weight class.

Travis Stephens, placed 4th place in Boys 63 kilogram weight class, but Head coach Addison Bree said he had the toughest draw in the tournament. He had to wrestle two BC Summer Games champions back to back.

The team had an incredible result of placing second overall.

“I’m really proud of the result and all of the kids,” added Bree. “I’m really impressed with their courage and determination for such a young team.”

Wrestlers are getting ready for their next tournament in Vanderhoof on December 10.


