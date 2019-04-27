Kaleigh Ness inbounds the ball to Naomi Fort during a senior girls soccer match last weekend in Kitimat against Terrace, in black.

SSS senior girls soccer off to a 2-1-0 start

All games so far have all been lung-busting affairs

Over the last two weekends, Smithers Secondary senior girls soccer team started its 2019 soccer season with games in Prince Rupert and Kitimat, beating Hazelton 1-0 and Kitimat 4-0, tying Prince Rupert 1-1 and losing to Terrace 1-0. Goals have come from forward Olivia Davie, mid-fielders Cara Brawdy (3) and Madi MacKay, and defender Kendal Zemenchick.

Three of the four games were cliff hangers. The loss occurred from a goal in the last minute after the team played most of the second half with only 10 fit players.

A major positive so far this season has been the improved skill and determination of the grade 9s – Emily Holland, Kaleigh Ness, Paige Blackburn, Melisa Alvarado-Smith, Shay Toner, Madi MacKay, Kayley Stevens. Dawsyn Remillard and Zoe Hallman have been inexhaustible in the center of the midfield and defence. Naomi Fort has excelled on the wing.

As a result of a shortage of substitutes, all games to date have been lung-busting encounters. In addition to the usual absences due to work and band, four players are sidelined due to major injuries playing other sports and seven others started the season nursing nagging injuries.

And, as usual, the team is looking for a goal keeper. No experience required, interested prospective players should see the coach at practice.

Submitted article

Previous story
Pickleball grows in popularity

Just Posted

BREAKING: Protestors gather at Abbotsford pig farm

Two bus loads of protestors have descended on the Harris Road location

Smithers author shortlisted for B.C. writing award

Tyler McCreary’s Shared Histories book seen as a legacy for truth and reconciliation

Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful

Amanda Ramsay is one of four in the running

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Pickleball grows in popularity

It all started in the mid-1960’s when a couple of avid badminton… Continue reading

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

Most Read