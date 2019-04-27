SSS senior girls soccer off to a 2-1-0 start

All games so far have all been lung-busting affairs

Over the last two weekends, Smithers Secondary senior girls soccer team started its 2019 soccer season with games in Prince Rupert and Kitimat, beating Hazelton 1-0 and Kitimat 4-0, tying Prince Rupert 1-1 and losing to Terrace 1-0. Goals have come from forward Olivia Davie, mid-fielders Cara Brawdy (3) and Madi MacKay, and defender Kendal Zemenchick.

Three of the four games were cliff hangers. The loss occurred from a goal in the last minute after the team played most of the second half with only 10 fit players.

A major positive so far this season has been the improved skill and determination of the grade 9s – Emily Holland, Kaleigh Ness, Paige Blackburn, Melisa Alvarado-Smith, Shay Toner, Madi MacKay, Kayley Stevens. Dawsyn Remillard and Zoe Hallman have been inexhaustible in the center of the midfield and defence. Naomi Fort has excelled on the wing.

As a result of a shortage of substitutes, all games to date have been lung-busting encounters. In addition to the usual absences due to work and band, four players are sidelined due to major injuries playing other sports and seven others started the season nursing nagging injuries.

And, as usual, the team is looking for a goal keeper. No experience required, interested prospective players should see the coach at practice.

Submitted article