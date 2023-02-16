SSS beat our Terrace’s Caledonia team in the final match 54-30 on Saturday. (Deb Meissner photo)

SSS beat our Terrace’s Caledonia team in the final match 54-30 on Saturday. (Deb Meissner photo)

SSS Jr Boys Basketball team heading to provincials

Team undeafeted this season

The Smithers Secondary School Junior Boys basketball team is heading to provincials.

The boys won zones last weekend at home and have finished the regular season undefeated.

They beat Terrace’s Caledonia team in the final match 54-30 on Saturday.

It was close for the first half of the game but Coach Hugh Cyr, who coaches alongside Ben Anderson said they had a mindset to outrun their oppenents and tire them out.

“And so we just kind of tried to keep the pedal down,” he said. “They kept running and pushing it and we slowly wore them down and then kind of mid-quarter we were up. Fourth quarter, we were up by 25. And then we kind of had it had in hand, and we finished it off with a 20-point win.”

He said playing on home court had its advantages.

“The community support and engagement for this event was phenomenal. Both our Friday night game, which was a really close win over Prince Rupert and then our Saturday game over Caledonia, the stands were packed, and the fans were into it and cheering,” he said.

“And I could see players that used to play years ago in the stands and people that may not be into basketball, just knowing that something’s happening with this team and wanting to be a part of it.

“So it was full, and they were cheering and they’re excited. And that created a great atmosphere.”

Micah Urban, who was named tournament all-star in Prince Rupert last month, was named tournament MVP.

The team heads to the provincial tournament in two weeks in Langley to represent the northwest division.

The top 31 junior teams from all across the province will be in the tournament.

“These boys will never forget this season,” Cyr added.

READ MORE: SSS Jr Boys Basketball team dominate regular season

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Day 4 Recap: Feb. 14 sees first eliminations from All Native Tournament

Just Posted

Metlakatla BC’s Jonathan Hansen (white) strips the ball from Lax Kw’alaams’ Chad Dennis during Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert, Feb. 15. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 6 (Feb.16) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Gitxsan’s (Hazelton) Kevin Monture runs into heavy traffic going to the basket against Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) during Senior Division play Feb. 13 at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo) Opening weekend coverage on Page A15.
Hazelton teams come out of the gate strong at All Native Basketball tourney

BCEHS paramedics responded 59 times for a Card 23, which is for overdose or poison in Smithers last year.(File photo)
Paramedics respond to more overdose or poison calls in 2022 than 2021

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako contemplates tax increases